BANGKOK 3 January 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts invites European holidaymakers to escape the cold winter weather and soaring energy prices with an extended vacation in some of Asia’s dreamiest destinations. The “Linger for Longer” promotion allows everybody to get away from it all and start 2023 in the best possible way, with a choice of world-class resorts in Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and UAE.

Available for bookings and stays from now until 20 December 2023, “Linger for Longer” offers a 35% discount for long-stay vacations, including free accommodation for up to two children and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the holiday. Rates start from just THB 640++ per night, and best of all, spending time away from home helps to keep down the gas and electricity bills.

Krabi, Thailand With its breathtaking sandy beaches, idyllic islands, soaring limestone cliffs, and pure turquoise seas, the southern province of Krabi is home to some of Thailand’s most iconic scenery. Within this dazzling destination, travellers can immerse their senses in rich Thai heritage, with sublime spa treatments, long-tail boat excursions, snorkelling trips, authentic cuisine and much more, all blessed with a warm, tropical climate and enchanting culture.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is an exclusive upper-upscale retreat in a private sandy cove and accessible only by boat. Stay in a choice of luxurious rooms, suites and villas, including options with private pools and Jacuzzis, dine by the beach, cool off in lagoon pools, or soothe your senses at Spa Cenvaree. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB5,268++.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is set in a private sandy cove overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Mui Ne, Vietnam Perfectly positioned on Vietnam’s sun-soaked southeast coast, just a short drive from Ho Chi Minh City, Mui Ne is blessed with sandy beaches, fishing villages and fresh seafood. Couples, friends and families can also enjoy exciting water sports such as kite surfing, sailing, paddle boarding and surfing, while the desert-like red and white sand dunes are extraordinary settings for adrenaline-fueled entertainment, such as quad biking and sand boarding.

Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne is an “Explorer’s Playground” themed resort centred around a dramatic water park, complete with a sailing ship, lazy river, pools and slides. With 984 rooms and pool villas, fantastic family facilities, multiple restaurants and separate spas for parents and kids, this is an inspiring destination for all ages. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB2,947++.

Maldives Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic family option. Set on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, parents and kids can stay in beachfront and overwater villas, dine at six restaurants, bars and lounges, or enjoy water sports and activities such as tennis, kayaking, snorkelling and more. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB12,047++. Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an exquisite adults-only island retreat in the North Malé Atoll featuring beautiful beachfront and over-water villas, seven sensational restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, plus an E-Zone and Chill Lounge. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB15,031++.

Dubai, UAE Dubai is one of the world’s most spectacular destinations, filled with an unparalleled array of activities and experiences, from the world’s biggest shopping malls and tallest buildings to exhilarating theme parks, exceptional restaurants and much more. Away from the buzz of the city centre, yet still easily accessible – only 15km from the airport – the Deira Islands set the stage for breathtaking beachfront adventures and heavenly family holidays.

Discover a five-star family paradise in the Indian Ocean at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures. The water park features lagoon pools, waterslides, a lazy river, a rope climbing course and more, and wooden walkways lead to the golden beach and Arabian Gulf. Kids will also love a candy-themed kids’ spa and a unique sweet-themed wellness zone. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB 3,131++.

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is perfect for families, with spacious rooms, spectacular views and bunk beds for children.



Bentota, Sri Lanka

Discover warm and heartfelt Sri Lankan hospitality with Centara. This enchanting teardrop-shaped island promises the perfect blend of natural beauty and beachfront bliss, with stunning sandy beaches, cultural sites and lush jungles. Nestled on the country’s serene southwest coast, just a short distance from Colombo, Bentota offers a wealth of attractions and activities, including the Bentota River and lagoon, coral-rich dive sites and ancient temples.

Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka is uniquely situated between the Bentota River and the Indian Ocean and accessible only by boat across a lagoon. Ideal for couples and families alike, this stylish sanctuary offers a beach-facing pool, spa, fitness centre, restaurants and bars, all set amid swaying palms and lush mangroves. “Linger for Longer” rates start from THB 2,726++. For more information and to “Linger for Longer” in Asia this winter with Centara, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/linger-for-longer.

