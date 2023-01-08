Batik Air flies to Australia

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

JAKARTA, 9 January 2023: Batik Air, a member of Lion Air Group, has launched daily direct flights from Denpasar, Bali, to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

Flights on the Bali to Sydney and Melbourne routes will use Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

The first flight departed Sydney on 5 January with 138 passengers on board, while on the Melbourne to Bali flight, the airline carried 140 passengers.

Travellers flying to Bali on the new service can book onward travel to Bandung, Jakarta, Kupang, Lombok, Makassar, Manado, Solo, Surakarta, Semarang, Surabaya, Yogyakarta Kulonprogo, Semarang, Balikpapan, Bima, Ende, Maumere, Tambolaka and Waingapu.

Route

Flight Number

Time Departure

Schedule Arrival

Flight Frequency

Bali (DPS) to  Sydney (SYD)

ID-6005

20.55

06.05

Daily/ 7x a week

Sydney (SYD) to Bali (DPS)

ID-6006

06.55

10.20

Daily/ 7x a week

 

Rute

Flight Number

Time Departure

Schedule Arrival

Flight Frequency

Bali (DPS) to Melbourne (MEL)

ID-6003

20.20

05.00

Daily/ 7x a week

Melbourne (MEL) to Bali (DPS)

ID-6004

06.00

08.50

Daily/ 7x a week

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here