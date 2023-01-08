Batik Air flies to Australia

JAKARTA, 9 January 2023: Batik Air, a member of Lion Air Group, has launched daily direct flights from Denpasar, Bali, to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

Flights on the Bali to Sydney and Melbourne routes will use Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with 12 business class and 150 economy class seats.

The first flight departed Sydney on 5 January with 138 passengers on board, while on the Melbourne to Bali flight, the airline carried 140 passengers.

Travellers flying to Bali on the new service can book onward travel to Bandung, Jakarta, Kupang, Lombok, Makassar, Manado, Solo, Surakarta, Semarang, Surabaya, Yogyakarta Kulonprogo, Semarang, Balikpapan, Bima, Ende, Maumere, Tambolaka and Waingapu.

Route Flight Number Time Departure Schedule Arrival Flight Frequency Bali (DPS) to Sydney (SYD) ID-6005 20.55 06.05 Daily/ 7x a week Sydney (SYD) to Bali (DPS) ID-6006 06.55 10.20 Daily/ 7x a week