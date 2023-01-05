BA boosts flights from Gatwick

SINGAPORE, 6 January 2023: British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network in addition to a new summer Salzburg service.
Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from 27 May 2023.
The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from London Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing London Heathrow service. Innsbruck sees the addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season, which complements the current six-times weekly service from London Heathrow.
BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.
The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.
Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline at Gatwick to offer business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights.
Flights are on sale now
|
Start date
|
Flight number
|
Departing LGW
|
Arriving at destination
|
Flight number
|
Departing destination
|
Arriving LGW
|
London Gatwick (LGW) to Montpellier (MPL): Summer 2023
|
27 May 2023
Three per week
|
BA2620
|
Tue: 0720
Thu: 0715
Sat: 1350
|
Tue: 1005
Thu: 1000
Sat: 1635
|
BA2621
|
Tue: 1210
Thu: 1205
Sat: 1735
|
Tue: 1255
Thu: 1250
Sat: 1820
|
London Gatwick (LGW) to Corfu (CFU): Summer 2023
|
30 May 2023
Three per week
|
BA2812
|
Tue: 0715
Wed: 0835
Sat: 1700
|
Tue: 1230
Wed: 1350
Sat: 2215
|
BA2813
|
Tue: 1325
Wed: 1445
Sat: 2315
|
Tue: 1440
Wed: 1600
Sat: 0030
|
London Gatwick (LGW) to Mykonos (JMK): Summer 2023
|
10 June 2023
One per week
|
BA2814
|
Sat: 0820
|
Sat: 1420
|
BA2815
|
Sat: 1520
|
Sat: 1725
|
London Gatwick (LGW) to Salzburg (SZG): Summer 2023
|
28 March 2023
Three per week
|
BA2618
|
Tue: 1115
Thu: 1640
Sat: 0930
|
Tue: 1410
Thu: 1935
Sat: 1225
|
BA2619
|
Tue: 1505
Wed: 2025
Sat: 1400
|
Tue: 1610
Wed: 2130
Sat: 1505
|
London Gatwick (LGW) to Innsbruck (INN): Winter 2023
|
08 December 2023
Eight per week
|
BA2620
|
Mon: 0710
Wed: 0945
Thu: 0840
Sat: 1235
Sun: 0840
|
Mon: 1015
Wed: 1255
Thu: 1150
Sat: 1545
Sun: 1150
|
BA2621
|
Mon: 1105
Wed: 1345
Thu: 1240
Sat: 1645
Sun: 1250
|
Mon: 1210
Wed: 1445
Thu: 1340
Sat: 1750
Sun: 1350
|
BA2622
|
Fri: 1310
Sat: 1425
Sun: 1520
|
Fri: 1615
Sat: 1730
Sun: 1825
|
BA2623
|
Fri: 1705
Sat: 1830
Sun: 1925
|
Fri: 1810
Sat: 1930
Sun: 2025