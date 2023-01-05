BA boosts flights from Gatwick

SINGAPORE, 6 January 2023: British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network in addition to a new summer Salzburg service.

Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from 27 May 2023.

The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from London Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing London Heathrow service. Innsbruck sees the addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season, which complements the current six-times weekly service from London Heathrow.

BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.

The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline at Gatwick to offer business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights.

Flights are on sale now

Start date

Flight number

Departing LGW

Arriving at destination

Flight number

Departing destination

Arriving LGW

London Gatwick (LGW) to Montpellier (MPL): Summer 2023

27 May 2023

Three per week

BA2620

Tue: 0720

Thu: 0715

Sat: 1350

Tue: 1005

Thu: 1000

Sat: 1635

BA2621

Tue: 1210

Thu: 1205

Sat: 1735

Tue: 1255

Thu: 1250

Sat: 1820

London Gatwick (LGW) to Corfu (CFU): Summer 2023

30 May 2023

Three per week

BA2812

Tue: 0715

Wed: 0835

Sat: 1700

Tue: 1230

Wed: 1350

Sat: 2215

BA2813

Tue: 1325

Wed: 1445

Sat: 2315

Tue: 1440

Wed: 1600

Sat: 0030

London Gatwick (LGW) to Mykonos (JMK): Summer 2023

10 June 2023

One per week

BA2814

Sat: 0820

Sat: 1420

BA2815

Sat: 1520

Sat: 1725

London Gatwick (LGW) to Salzburg (SZG): Summer 2023

28 March 2023

Three per week

BA2618

Tue: 1115

Thu: 1640

Sat: 0930

Tue: 1410

Thu: 1935

Sat: 1225

BA2619

Tue: 1505

Wed: 2025

Sat: 1400

Tue: 1610

Wed: 2130

Sat: 1505

London Gatwick (LGW) to Innsbruck (INN): Winter 2023

08 December 2023

Eight per week

BA2620

Mon: 0710

Wed: 0945

Thu: 0840

Sat: 1235

Sun: 0840

Mon: 1015

Wed: 1255

Thu: 1150

Sat: 1545

Sun: 1150

BA2621

Mon: 1105

Wed: 1345

Thu: 1240

Sat: 1645

Sun: 1250

Mon: 1210

Wed: 1445

Thu: 1340

Sat: 1750

Sun: 1350

BA2622

Fri: 1310

Sat: 1425

Sun: 1520

Fri: 1615

Sat: 1730

Sun: 1825

BA2623

Fri: 1705

Sat: 1830

Sun: 1925

Fri: 1810

Sat: 1930

Sun: 2025

 

