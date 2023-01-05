BA boosts flights from Gatwick

SINGAPORE, 6 January 2023: British Airways’ Gatwick-based subsidiary, BA Euroflyer, has added Montpellier, Corfu, Mykonos and Innsbruck to its short-haul route network in addition to a new summer Salzburg service.

Montpellier, in the south of France, is a new addition to British Airways’ network, operating three times a week in the summer from 27 May 2023.

The service to Mykonos bolsters the existing summer routes from London Heathrow and London City, while Corfu is in addition to the existing London Heathrow service. Innsbruck sees the addition of eight new weekly flights in the winter season, which complements the current six-times weekly service from London Heathrow.

BA Euroflyer’s summer service to Salzburg will complement the existing winter services from London Gatwick and London Heathrow.

The airline has also put its short-haul Gatwick winter schedule on sale today, offering 21 destinations to customers looking to book winter holidays and city breaks. Ski hotspots include Geneva and Turin, while winter sun destinations include Tenerife and Lanzarote.

Flying to nearly 40 destinations throughout the year, British Airways is the only airline at Gatwick to offer business and economy cabins on all short-haul flights.

Flights are on sale now