Air India boosts flights to the UK

DELHI, 26 January 2023: Air India will launch 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick Airport and five additional services to London Heathrow Airport, effective 23 March 2023.

To Gatwick, Air India will operate a thrice-weekly service from cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi. It is the only scheduled airline to offer direct services to UK’s second-largest airport.

On the route to Heathrow, Air India will add five weekly frequencies, with Delhi increasing from 14 to 17 times a week and Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week.