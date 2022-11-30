PHUKET, Thailand, 1 December 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Travel Blog Exchange Asia 2022, hosted an exclusive dinner followed by an evening of music, culture and entertainment to welcome VIP guests from Thailand and abroad at Centara Grand Beach Phuket.

Under the theme “Centara – the Place to Be”, the event began with a lively social hour and cultural activities, including locally-inspired crafts and postcards from Centara to send home to family and friends. Esteemed speakers, including the Deputy Governor of Phuket province, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communication of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and David Martens, General Manager & Corporate Director of Operations Resorts Southern Thailand, Sri Lanka & Vietnam, inspired attendees with messages of hope and positivity for the future of travel and tourism. The night ended with a breathtaking fire show and tropical house music from a professional DJ.

Travel Blog Exchange (TBEX) is the world’s largest travel content and influencer event, bringing together content creators, hoteliers, OTAs, and other travel brands. As the official host for TBEX Asia 2022, Thailand invited attendees to Phuket to experience the island’s wide range of community-based tourism and unique food offerings not found anywhere else. With the concept of “Diversity of South: Phuket & Beyond”, TBEX also provided an opportunity for Thailand to build confidence in the tourist sector post-COVID and to stimulate the economy by showcasing the wealth of activities, rich culture, and natural beauty of the South.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)