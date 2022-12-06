SINGAPORE, 7 December 2022: Princess Cruises has enhanced its all-inclusive premium add-on packages, incorporating an exciting juxtaposition of new premium indulgences and premium health and wellness offerings to its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages.

Rolling out on sailings after 20 February is a series of decadent Princess Premium desserts. These elaborate confections overflowing with gelato, pastry, and candy mixtures will be added to the Princess Plus and Princess Premier and are available in the Gelateria, Swirls or Coffee and Cones.

As part of its recently announced exclusive partnership with Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchisor of boutique premium fitness brands, guests will also enjoy complimentary onboard Pure Barre, Yoga Six and Stretch Lab classes as part of the packages starting in February with classes from additional boutique brands including Club Pilates, Cycle Bar, Stride, and Stride to follow shortly thereafter.

“Adding more content to our much sought-after Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages with the addition of premium experiences, including fitness and indulgences, not only guarantees an exceptional onboard experience but also ensures our guests have maximum options and superior value when vacationing with Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

For just USD60 per person per day, Princess Plus will give guests almost 60% off a retail value of USD140 if components are purchased separately. The enhanced package includes the Plus Beverage Package, single device wi-fi plan and daily crew appreciation. The new additions to the Princess Plus package are two premium crafted desserts, two fitness classes/day, and unlimited juices.

And with Princess Premier, inclusivity and value are taken to the next level. Guests receive up to USD257 per day in total amenity value if components are purchased separately, for just USD80 per person per day, an almost 70% savings. Within the Princess Premier package, guests will enjoy the Premier Beverage Package, four device wi-fi plan, daily crew appreciation, two nights of speciality dining, a photo package, unlimited premium crafted desserts, unlimited smoothies or juices, unlimited fitness classes, reserved seating in the Princess Theater and a complimentary Medallion accessory.

New packages are available for bookings made after 14 December for 20 February and beyond sailings.

More information on Princess Premier, Princes Plus and Princess Standard can be found here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises).