DUBAI, 22 December 2022: Emirates celebrates reopening the Emirates Lounge in Concourse C, Dubai International Airport – the 7th Dubai lounge to reopen after the pandemic.

Premium passengers can look forward to an exceptionally comfortable travel experience during the upcoming peak travel period, as more than 30 Emirates Lounges around the world have returned to full service.

Located in Concourse C, adjacent to Gates C09, the newly reopened Emirates Lounge is a 1308 square metre and 265- seat dedicated space for rest, relaxation, and refreshment before travel. First and Business Class customers can access the lounge on a complimentary basis, as well as Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members. Premium Economy and Economy passengers can enjoy paid access at USD150, exclusive of taxes or just USD125 for Emirates Skywards members. Currently, open 24/7 to service the high demand of the festive season, passengers can relax in the lounges for up to four hours before a flight.

For passengers to renew and refresh, there are dedicated shower spas with bathrooms and baby changing facilities, TVs dotted around the lounge, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, PCs and printers, and an area to charge devices. A fully equipped business centre, including meeting rooms with projectors and individual touchscreen workstations, is also available.

Emirates has a network of 39 dedicated airport lounges, including seven in Dubai and 32 located within major airports around the globe, all designed with the same attention to detail and exceptional service. At Dubai International Airport, Emirates Lounges are located in the flagship Terminal III – three for first class and three for business class customers, as well as the Emirates’ Lounge catering to all premium customers. Emirates also operates lounges in key cities across the network – Auckland, Bangkok, Birmingham, Boston, Cairo, Cape Town, Colombo, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Glasgow, Hamburg, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, New York, Paris, Perth, Rome, San Francisco, Singapore, and Sydney.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)