Cathay resumes direct flights to Phuket

HONG KONG, 21 December 2022: Cathay Pacific will resume direct flights from Hong Kong to Phuket on 1 January with four weekly services.

The new Cathay flights are in addition to the four weekly A320 services that Hong Kong Express (Cathay’s low-cost airline) already offers on the Hong Kong – Phuket route. The Hong Kong Express flight departs Hong Kong at 0735 and arrives in Phuket at 1025.

Using its latest A321neo, Cathay Pacific will fly to Phuket on Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. CX771 will depart Hong Kong at 0840 and arrive in Phuket at 1125. The return flight CX770 will depart Phuket at 1230 and arrive in Hong Kong at 1700. Flight time on the route is around three hours and 45 minutes.

The starting fare (roundtrip) is around HKD4,855.

Earlier this month, the airline introduced its newest Airbus A321neo on the Hong Kong – Bangkok route. It features Cathay Pacific’s newly designed regional business class seat and 4K ultra-high-definition inflight entertainment screens on every seat across all cabins.