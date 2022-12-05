AirAsia X returns to the Gold Coast

SEPANG, 6 December 2022: AirAsia X announces it will resume flights to the Gold Coast, Australia, commencing 15 February 2023.

The route will be the airline’s fourth destination in Australia. Following the recent return to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, between April to November this year, AAX has carried over 30,000 passengers between Malaysia and Australia.

AirAsia X Group Head of Commercial, Pam Thienthong (Seventh from left); Destination Gold Coast Chair, Adrienne Readings; Queensland Airports Limited CEO, Amelia Evans; Deputy Mayor, Donna Gates; and Queensland Airports Limited CCO Adam Rowe.

Passenger traffic is set to grow substantially with today’s announcement and additional frequencies to Sydney and Melbourne starting this month.

To mark the return to its first-ever route, AAX is offering discounted fares (at 1000 Gold Coast time/0800 Malaysia time on 6 December) between Kuala Lumpur and the Gold Coast from MYR799 (under AUD299) all-in-one way for economy and MYR3,999 (under AUD1,999) one way for Premium Flatbed.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “We are thrilled to be returning to the stunning Gold Coast as the first and only low-cost carrier flying direct! As our first-ever route, which launched in November 2007, this is an incredibly special announcement for AAX.

“Through Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia X will connect visitors to more than 130 destinations across Asia, including Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, India, South Korea and many more.”

Alongside AAX’s return to Australia, sister medium-haul airline Thai AirAsia X also launched its first-ever direct services between Bangkok to Sydney and Melbourne, delivering six mid-range routes to Australia, providing more value and choice for consumers than ever before. Indonesia AirAsia recently increased services between Perth and Bali to fly twice daily to meet overwhelming demand.