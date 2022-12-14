AirAsia resumes Taipei flights

KOTA KINABALU, 15 December 2022: AirAsia resumed its direct route from Kota Kinabalu to Taipei on 10 December.

Flight AK1511 from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) landed at KKIA and was greeted with a welcoming ceremony and a water cannon salute to celebrate the return of a popular service.

Ednie Rahma, Director of Tourism Malaysia, Noredah Othman, CEO of Sabah Tourism Board and Jefry Ramli, Senior Airport Manager of Malaysian Airports Holdings, welcome AirAsia’s flight AK1511.

It follows Taipei’s recent decision to reopen borders to international travellers and lift mandatory Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for arrivals. The airline will initially serve the route twice weekly.

Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ve exceeded our target for arrivals this year, but we’re still far from being done! With this reinstatement, we hope to welcome more frequent independent travellers (FITs) and incentive group travellers from Taipei. The increasing demand for flights between Taipei and Kota Kinabalu clearly reflects Sabah’s growing popularity as a preferred destination for North Asian travellers.”

With the reinstatement of the Kota Kinabalu-Taipei route, AirAsia now serves Kota Kinabalu with direct flights from four cities around Asia; Taipei, Singapore, Manila and Bangkok.