MANILA, 30 November 2022: Tourism Philippines, a social media campaign rolled out by the Department of Tourism, is pushing the sights and sensations of the Davao region.

The promotion zooms in on the spectacular natural scenery to focus on high-altitude mountains, unspoiled islands, pristine beaches, caves, rivers, agricultural plains and valleys. But Davao is also positioned as a melting pot of cultures and traditions.

Tour operators and travel consumers who work out their own holiday itineraries are pointed to the key attractions that are top of the must-visit list for Davao.

Check out what you can explore more in the Davao region through these listicles:

Davao in a Day: 24 hours in Davao City – https://www.7641islands.ph/explore/davao-in-a-day-24-hours-in-davao-city/

Davao: An intersection of culture and adventure – https://www.7641islands.ph/explore/davao-an-intersection-of-culture-and-adventure/

Davao City, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, is a coastal gateway city near 2,954m-high Mount Apo, the country’s highest peak. People’s Park is home to colourful indigenous sculptures and lighted fountains in the city centre. It’s also home to Durian Dome, named after the pungent, spiky fruit that grows in abundance in Mindanao.

The international airport in Davao City, Francisco Bangoy International Airport, is the largest in Mindanao and the third busiest in the country after Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan–Cebu International Airport.

There are domestic flights to Davao from Manila, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo and Zamboanga. Pre-Covid-19 international airlines served Davao from Doha, Hong Kong, Manado, Quanzhou, and Singapore. However, some routes have not resumed since the Covid-19 rules eased earlier this year.

(Background source: Wikipedia).