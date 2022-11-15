Star shines bright in annual awards

SINGAPORE, 16 November 2022: Star Alliance has been named the World’s Leading Airline Alliance at the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year.

At the North America 2022 edition of the awards last August, the Star Alliance Los Angeles airport lounge also retained the award for North America’s Leading Airport Lounge for the third year running.

In receiving these awards, Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said: “We are delighted to be receiving the World Travel Awards for the third consecutive year. This is particularly fitting as we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year.”

Now in its 29th edition, the World Travel Awards was established to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. The annual awards are awarded based on a worldwide poll of qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer.

In addition to these two awards won at the alliance level, several Star Alliance member carriers also came away as individual winners this year. Nine of them won awards in 21 categories, ranging from World’s Leading Airline – First Class, to Leading Airlines in Europe, Oceania, Asia and Mexico & Central America.