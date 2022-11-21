SINGAPORE, 22 November, 2022: The newly-refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard on 20 November for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego in California, USA. This sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises’ 15-ship fleet’s return to service.

For its first sailing, Diamond Princess offers a seven-night cruise to Mexico that includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Loreto before returning to San Diego on 27 November, after which the ship sails a unique 20-day cruise to Central America, roundtrip from San Diego. This cruise features visits to several ports in Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama and Guatemala, including Manzanillo, Puntarenas, Panama City and Puerto Quetzal.

Diamond Princessis offering a series of new cruise itineraries ranging from five- to 16-days and calling at ports along the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the Hawaiian Islands through February 2023.

“Whether you’re looking for four-, five- or seven-day convenient West Coast (USA) vacations, or vacations that extend to Hawaiian or South Pacific, Princess Cruises has you covered at incredible values,” said Princess Cruises president John Padgett.

Diamond Princess delivers the ultimate in effortless, personalised cruising featuring the world-class dining and entertainment the cruise line is renowned for, all elevated with the Princess MedallionClass Experience. All Princess ships feature the Princess Medallion that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favourite cruise moments using MedallionNet, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favourite movies and shows.

Diamond Princess features the largest open-air Japanese bath at sea – an 8,800 sq. ft bath and garden complex offering indoor and outdoor Japanese bathing experiences, including steam rooms, saunas and hot tubs with spectacular ocean vistas. Guests can experience Diamond’s distinctly Japanese offerings, such as Kai Sushi, an authentic sushi bar, and various other dining options while enjoying the warm, welcoming service synonymous with Princess.

https://www.princess.com/

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)