Phuket Triathlon is back to winning ways

PHUKET, 23 November 2022: The 28th Laguna Phuket Triathlon attracted 1,200 triathletes competing across three distances as the legendary event returned to its traditional slot in mid-November.

After 28 years, the popularity of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon doesn’t diminish. Mark your calendars for the next edition, which will take place on 19 November 2023

Australian Charlie Quin, this year’s winner, dominated the men’s field, while New Zealander Amelia Watkinson clinched her third Laguna Phuket Triathlon women’s title in what were tough, hot and humid conditions.

Coming second and third in the male division was Swiss triathlete Ruedi Wild (02:33.20), who had the fastest run time on the day, and Italian Massimo Cigana (02:38:35) – both past winners of the Laguna Phuket Triathlon.

Watkinson was pushed hard by Australian Dimity-Lee Duke, who often trains with Z-Coaching in Phuket, coming in second in a time of 02:47:28. Another Australian, Felicity Sheedy-Ryan, grabbed the third spot in 02:51:07.

Top Thai triathlete Jaray Jearanai was looking to defend his title on his home turf and make it 11 wins from 11, and he did. In a blistering performance, Jearanai crossed the line almost six minutes ahead of his closest compatriot and seventh overall.