KOTA KINABALU, 18 November 2022: Sabah Tourism Board signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with the national carrier Malaysia Airlines.

The MoC aims to develop joint promotional activities to encourage an inflow of tourists from London to Sabah on Borneo island. Sabah Tourism Board also signed a Memorandum of Collaboration with Shangri-La Group to promote two luxury resorts on Borneo island.

Creating additional awareness, Sabah Tourism Board also awarded three lucky winners vouchers worth thousands of UK pounds. The random draw was held during the WTM Network Dinner. With the theme “An Evening with Enchanting Sabah”, Sabah Tourism Board hosted about 40 attendees – travel agents, media, and airline representatives – at DoubleTree by Hilton London Marble Arch.

Sabah Tourism Board’s Chief Executive Officer, Noredah Othman said: “This is a form of incentive to encourage travel agents to further push Sabah in the UK market, and we hope that this can be of assistance as they plan their marketing strategy”.

For more information on Sabah visit www.sabahtourism.com.