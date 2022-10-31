Pandaw sells mega India river cruise

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2022: Pandaw Cruises sailings on India’s rivers are back on the books, with the company launching sales for what it calls a grand tour of India.

The new cruise combines a 14-night adventure on the Upper Ganges with the newest itinerary, a seven-night Mighty Brahmaputra cruise segment. The Upper Ganges and Brahmaputra River cruise route features Varanasi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Silghat before returning to disembark in Guwahati.

Photo credit: Pandaw Cruises.

Pandaw covers the cost of the transfers between the two sailings ports that require a domestic flight transfer within India. The 21-night combo cruise’s rates start from USD10,249 per person.

The river cruise explores Varanasi, India’s spiritual capital, and then sails downstream on the Ganges River towards Kolkata before transferring to Guwahati in the north-eastern Assam region. Once in Guwahati, passengers embark on the RV Kindat Pandaw for a cruise along the Brahmaputra River, stopping at two national parks where they join a safari in search of rhinoceros, elephant and even tiger sightings.

Pandaw Cruises introduces new dates for the 14-night Upper Ganges cruise and the 21-night combo cruise, with bookings open for sailings during the 2023/24 season.

Book online at www.pandaw.com or with a travel agency.