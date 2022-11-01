MATTA’s mega fair returns in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 November 2022: Come March 2023, the Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) will host the biggest consumer travel fair not only in Malaysia but also in the region.

The fair will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) from Friday, 17 March, until Sunday, 19 March 2023. MATTA forecasts more than 250,000 visitors will visit the fair generating MYR500 million in sales over the three days.

“This latest edition of the MATTA Fair will not only be bigger, but it will also be more exciting for travel enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike. It’s a brand-new concept; new exciting products and destinations, lots of cultural content and a celebration of festivals from all over the world”, said MATTA Fair March 2023 organising chairman Rocky Kho.

The show will feature domestic and international destinations, ‘umrah’ and ‘hajj’ travel content with a strong turnout of travel agencies, national and state tourism organisations and airlines.

“We have received a lot of positive feedback from tourism stakeholders indicating that the fair will feature great travel deals like never seen before,” added Kho.

The fair venue has ample parking and also provides free shuttle transfers from nearby parking lots and numerous other pick-up points, such as the MRT Semantan, LRT Bangsar, LRT World Trade Centre (WTC), LRT Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), and MRT Kuala Lumpur.

REGISTRATION

https://www.matta.org.my/event/26896-matta-fair-17-19-march-2023-registration-for-exhibitors

MATTA WEBSITE

www.matta.org.my