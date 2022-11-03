Indonesian agents visit Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 4 November 2022: Tourism Malaysia hosted trade partners and media from the Indonesian market on a familiarisation trip to promote Malaysia as the preferred tourist destination in Southeast Asia.

Supported by Batik Air and You Wings Holidays, five travel agents and two media based in Jakarta travelled on a five-day, four-night (5D4N) “Fam Trip” of Kuala Selangor, Penang, Genting Highlands, and Kuala Lumpur.

Participants experienced the magical phenomenon of “blue tears* and fireflies” on a boat tour of the estuary of the Selangor River in Kuala Selangor. They enjoyed lunch at Malaysia’s first dragon fruit-themed restaurant at HL Dragon Fruit Eco Farm, Sepang.

In Penang, participants explored the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Georgetown. They experienced local culture by visiting the Penang Peranakan Museum and Penang’s highest iconic entertainment tower at The Top Penang with Rainbow Skywalk and Observatory Deck, which offers stunning views of Georgetown and beyond.

Other highlights included a one-and-half day trip to Genting Highlands to visit the latest must-see attraction of Genting Skyworld Theme Park beside Genting Highlands Premium Outlets, Awana Skyway, SkyAvenue Complex, and Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park, followed by a Kuala Lumpur city tour.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dato Haji Zainuddin Abdul Wahab expressed his hope that the FAM Trip would inspire Indonesian travel agents to generate more leads to actively sell tour packages to Malaysia, especially in promoting the latest attractions in this country.

“This is the fifth time we have organised FAM Trip for the Indonesian market this year from Jakarta and Medan involving travel trade partners and media, thus showing our commitment to bring more tourists to Malaysia.”

Batik Air flies daily from Jakarta, Medan and Denpasar to Kuala Lumpur and will soon embark on a new route from Makassar, Indonesia.

*The bioluminescence of the “Blue Tears” in Kuala Selangor can be found in the estuary where the Selangor River meets the Straits of Malacca.

It’s a natural nighttime phenomenon caused by Dinoflagellates, an alga or marine plankton that emits blue-green light at night. Visitors to Kuala Selangor can catch glimpses of the blue patches on a nighttime speedboat on stretches of water where the river meets the sea. Best experienced during the first to the third day of the month in the lunar calendar.