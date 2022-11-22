BANGKOK, 23 November 2022: Emirates won an impressive five global and regional awards from two prestigious travel and aviation ceremonies recently, winning the titles of ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East at the ULTRAs 2022 awards, and a further ‘World Class Award’, ‘5 Star Global Official Airline Rating’, and ‘Passenger Choice Award for Best Global Entertainment’ at APEX 2023 awards.

Based on a combination of certified passenger feedback and professional audits, Emirates was honoured with a ‘World Class Award’ for safety, well-being, sustainability, service, and inclusiveness, a ‘5 Star Global Official Airline Rating’ recognising all aspects of the global airline, and a ‘Passenger Choice Award for Best Global Entertainment’ for the best-in-class ice inflight entertainment system, at the recent APEX/IFSA expo in Long Beach, California. APEX is one of the world’s largest international airline associations, hosting an annual industry awards ceremony since 2018.

Emirates Patrick Brannelly – SVP Retail, IFE & Connectivity (left) accepts APEX World Class award 2023.

At the ULTRAs 2022 award ceremony in the Pan Pacific London, Emirates was honoured with two top awards – ‘Best Airline in the World’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East.’ Emirates was highlighted for its industry-leading services, global network, and best-in-class travel experiences. The ULTRA awards are also decided by consumer votes, an international community of two million travellers who have recognised Emirates as the leading airline in the world for luxury travel.

Emirates Airline President Sir Tim Clark accepts two ULTRAs at the 2022 awards ceremony.

Emirates has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents and currently operates 21 flights per week from Bangkok to Dubai and 14 flights per week from the resort island of Phuket in the South of Thailand to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com/th. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Office, via travel agents or online travel agents.

(Your Stories: Emirates).