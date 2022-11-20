Cheap fares on Hong Kong routes

HONG KONG, 21 November 2022: AirAsia will increase flights from cities in Southeast Asia to Hong Kong starting in December, despite some Covid-19 travel rules that still deter leisure travel.

Flights between Hong Kong and Bangkok (Don Mueang) will be increased to four times weekly starting from 15 December, while the Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong – Manila routes will be served by three weekly fights each.

Fares from Hong Kong to popular destinations in Southeast Asia start as low as HKD672/MYR395, via AirAsia’s network to holiday destinations such as Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Singapore, Bali and many more.

The special promotion is valid until 27 November 2022, with the travel period open from 1 January until 30 April 2023.

As the AirAsia Group increases its services to Hong Kong, guests with AirAsia flight bookings to and from Hong Kong for the period up until 17 December 2022 will be able to change their flights at no charge via the AirAsia Super App and website. New flight dates can be selected until 31 December 2022, providing greater flexibility and convenience.

Since 26 September, travellers entering Hong Kong are not required to undergo compulsory quarantine but under medical surveillance for three days, subject to Amber Code restrictions under Vaccine Pass. Guests are advised to check the conditions and requirements imposed by the authorities before departing.

More information on travel requirements to Hong Kong is available at https://www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/inbound-travel.html

Flight Schedule between Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur / Bangkok / Manila