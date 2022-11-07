BANGKOK, 8 November 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, expands its global collection of world-class hotels with the opening of Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon, a contemporary urban sanctuary ideal for families, leisure and business travellers, located in the heart of Bangkok’s Old Town.

The new hotel brings Centra by Centara’s signature comfort and convenience to guests seeking a refreshing experience that focuses on providing everything they need through thoughtful details and exceptional essentials.

Situated near bustling Khaosan Road as well as Chao Phraya express boat piers Phra Arthit and Maharaj, guests have easy access to Bangkok’s historic district, including lively street-food and family-run eateries, entertainment, and some of Bangkok’s most revered landmarks – the majestic Grand Palace, the famed Wat Pho Buddhist temple, National Museum and Pak Khong Talat flower market.

Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon offers 180 stylish rooms and suites spread across two low-rise buildings, ranging from Superior, Deluxe and Premium Deluxe rooms with 21 to 38 square metres of contemporarily designed space and all the modern comforts of home. In addition, the 44 square metres Premium Suites provide even more space for families and long-stay guests.

Built around an inner courtyard, guest rooms provide a peaceful retreat from the vibrant city surroundings, while the hotel itself is designed to make guests feel at ease with a relaxed and sociable atmosphere. Guests have access to various activities and modern facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool with a beautiful terrace, a well-equipped fitness centre, and modern meeting facilities for remote work or business gatherings.

All-day dining is available in the bright and modern surroundings of Déjà Brew Lifestyle Café, where guests can start their day with an energising breakfast buffet or indulge in the bold flavours of traditional Thai cuisine, as well as a selection of international favourites after an exciting day of exploring Old Town. In-room dining is also available for guests who prefer to enjoy freshly cooked dishes from the comfort of their room.

Centra by Centara represents Centara’s upper mid-scale hotel concept, with all the essential facilities and amenities guests need. Known for providing high quality at exceptional value, single travellers, couples, families and groups enjoy warm and friendly service in a convenient city location during their stay.

Centara Hotels & Resorts chief executive officer Thirayuth Chirathivat said: “We are proud to announce the opening of our newest Centra by Centara hotel in Phra Nakhon, which becomes Centara’s fifth operating property in Bangkok. With domestic and international travellers arriving again to explore our vibrant city, we aim to provide a comfortable stay for our guests and the perfect base for discovering the sights, culture, and food in the heart of Bangkok’s historic district”.

“With a focus on comfort, convenience and our international standard service, Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon is set to be a must-stay destination in the city’s Old Town” commended Metta Boonyaritipong, General Manager of Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon. “We are beyond excited to welcome guests to our peaceful city haven and ensure that every detail of their experience – from our stylish rooms and delicious all-day dining to our relaxing outdoor pool and modern meeting facilities – is truly unforgettable.”

Centra by Centara Grand Bangkok Phra Nakhon has announced an exclusive opening offer with introductory rates starting at just THB1,999++ net per night with daily breakfast for two people. Up to two children stay for free, depending upon room configuration. Guests also enjoy THB599 drinks & dining complimentary daily credit at the hotel’s Déjà Brew Lifestyle Café.

For more information about Centra by Centara Bangkok Phra Nakhon and to book your stay, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cbp.

To learn more about Centara hotels & resorts, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)