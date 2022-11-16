Carnival Venezia opens reservations

SINGAPORE, 17 November 2022: Carnival Cruise Line opened reservations this week for the inaugural season of its next new ship, Carnival Venezia, due to sail year-round from New York City starting 15 June 2023.

The ship will offer 10 different cruise durations and 22 itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Following a 15-day transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise from Barcelona that will depart 29 May 2023, Carnival Venezia will sail a variety of cruises from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal and, for the summer, will alternate between sailing four, five six and eight-day sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda and ports in Canada and New England, including Halifax and Saint John.

Beginning 29 September 2023, the ship will alternate between operating eight to 12-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean and The Bahamas, visiting popular destinations like St. Thomas, San Juan and Aruba, along with four of Carnival’s private destinations: Half Moon Cay, Princess Cays, Amber Cove and Grand Turk. In addition, Carnival Venezia’s nine-day cruises will feature Miami as a port of call.

