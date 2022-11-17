BA to fly to Cincinnati summer 2023

SINGAPORE, 18 November 2022: British Airways has confirmed a new direct route from London Heathrow to the Cincinnati region, starting in summer 2023.

Cincinnati will become the 27th US destination served directly from London by British Airways, which offers 300 transatlantic flights per week. Starting on 5 June 2023, this will be the only direct flight between the UK and all of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, creating opportunities for tourism and business across both sides of the pond. The flight will operate five times per week in the summer season and four in the winter.

Photo taken in Cincinnati, United States

Resting along the banks of the Ohio River, the Cincinnati region spans portions of three states – Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana – offering access to a wide range of US destinations for work and fun. Affectionately nicknamed Cincy or the Queen City, the area is home to world-class museums, more than 50 breweries, the USA’s largest Oktoberfest, three major sports teams spanning American football, basketball and football, and the Krohn Conservatory, an Art Deco greenhouse featuring 3,500 plant species from all over the world.

It’s renowned for its Cincinnati Chili, handmade ice cream and beer whilst acting as a gateway to Northern Kentucky and the famed Bourbon Trail, a playground for bourbon lovers. In addition, Kentucky is also synonymous with gorgeous rolling hills and bluegrass music.

Elsewhere in the US, British Airways has recently announced additional flights to Portland, Oregon, which will become daily for summer 2023, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will increase to six flights per week. The airline is also adding an eighth daily flight to New York’s JFK airport in the summer of 2023 and preparing to move into the airport’s Terminal 8, where it will co-locate with joint business partner American Airlines after a substantial redevelopment.

Through the Atlantic Joint Business (AJB), this new route will offer customers even more exciting travel connections at competitive prices – on one ticket. The AJB brings together the flight network of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Finnair, Iberia and LEVEL operating in Europe and Israel, and American Airlines in the USA.

Dreamliners serve Cincinnati

The airline will fly the London – Cincinnati route using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner configured with three cabins – World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy) and Club World (business). Tickets are now on sale for the route with return fares from UKP499.

London Heathrow (LHR) to Cincinnati (CVG): Summer 2023 Days of week Flight number Departing LHR Arriving CVG Flight number Departing CVG Arriving LHR Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun BA121 16:05 19:45 BA120 21:30 10:15+1* London Heathrow (LHR) to Cincinnati (CVG): Cincinnati: Winter 2023 Days of week Flight number Departing LHR Arriving CVG Flight number Departing CVG Arriving LHR Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun BA121 16:00 18:40 BA120 20:25 10:10+1

*Flight arrival into LHR is 10:20+1 on Tuesdays