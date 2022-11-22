AirAsia launches Sibu flights

SINGAPORE, 21 November 2022: AirAsia unveiled its latest route from Singapore direct to Sibu in Sarawak, Malaysia, during the inaugural Sarawak Fair, organised by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) at Suntec City earlier this week.

Starting initially with four weekly flights, this is the third route by AirAsia connecting Singapore and Sarawak after successfully launching Singapore-Kuching and Singapore-Miri earlier last April.

The Sarawak Fair, organised by the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) at Suntec City opened on 21 November.

The Singapore to Sibu direct flight will start on 16 December, just in time for the year-end holiday and the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Promotional fares from as low as SGD74 all-in for a one-way Singapore-Sibu trip are available for booking on the AirAsia Super App and website from now until 27 November 2022. Meanwhile, the return Sibu to Singapore promo fares start from only MYR99 all-in. The travel period for the promo is from 16 December 2022 up until 28 March 2023.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat commented on the new route: ” This is a much-awaited route for the business people, and we are very glad to be working closely with STATOS as well as the Ministry of Transport Sarawak, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry & Performing Arts Sarawak, Sarawak Tourism Board and all other stakeholders and tourism partners in Sarawak and Singapore to make this route a success.

The airline also confirmed it would increase Singapore-Kuching flights to 11 weekly and Singapore-Miri to five weekly from December.

“Together with the four weekly Singapore-Sibu flights, we are the airline with the largest connectivity between Singapore and Sarawak. We are very happy to further to facilitate trade and commerce, travel and tourism, and reconnect families between the two regions.”

STATOS CEO Chew Chang Guan added: “We are extremely excited that AirAsia has come aboard to work closely with STATOS in realising our vision to be the main gateway for Sarawak trade, investment and tourism with Singapore and beyond, linking the State to the global market. The introduction of the Singapore-Sibu route by AirAsia cannot be at a better time as we are working hard with all stakeholders to strategise in making Sarawak the preferred destination for tourism and business. I am sure AirAsia’s presence by unveiling its Singapore-Sibu flights at our maiden Sarawak Fair here at Suntec City marks the beginning of more strategic collaborations between us in the future.”

The largest port and commercial centre in Sarawak’s Rejang basin, Sibu is a thriving modern town rich in historical and cultural heritage, vibrant food scenes and beautiful waterfront life. Sibu is the main gateway to the Central Region of Sarawak, with convenient land and river transport access to many surrounding towns and commercial centres like Sarikei, Bintangor, Kapit and Mukah. Adventurers can explore the many nature and riverine activities up the Rejang river and experience the unique longhouse living culture.

Known as Swan City, Sibu is famous for its authentic Foochow dishes such as Kampua noodles, Mee Sua or Longevity noodles, and many other varieties of noodle dishes unique to Sibu. Its Kompia buns are much sought after, as well as its “pulut panggang” (grilled glutinous rice rolls in banana leaf) have become among the must-buy items for visitors to Sibu.

Sibu can also satisfy your craving for fresh, scrumptious seafood without burning a hole in your pocket. Sibu’s Central Market is the largest of its kind in Malaysia and is a wonderland of fresh produce and exotic foodstuffs, including the sago worms that can be eaten alive or cooked – definitely not for the faint-hearted! The ’empurau’ fish, touted to be the most expensive and ‘unforgettable’ fish, is also readily available at restaurants in and around Sibu.

The seven-day Sarawak Fair by STATOS started on 21 November and runs until 27 November 2022, featuring 31 exhibitors from Sarawak’s tourism and business sectors, aimed at promoting the State as an investment and tourism destination generating sustained interest in its products and services amongst Singaporeans.

Visitors purchasing a tour package to Sarawak during the event can ‘Spin the Wheel’ for sponsored prizes worth around SGD40,000, including 16 return air tickets with AirAsia to Sibu, Kuching and Miri. Also up for grabs are resort and hotel vouchers, discount vouchers for holiday packages and sample products, including Sarawak’s world-famous bird’s nest and black pepper.

Singapore-Sibu Flight Schedule

(Source: AirAsia)