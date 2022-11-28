AirAsia celebrates 21 years of flying

SEPANG, 29 November 2022: AirAsia is celebrating 21 years of flying with an all-in-one-way fare on sale starting at MYR21 ‒ less than the cost of movie tickets and dining in.

The sale opened on Monday, running until 4 December, with a travel period from 1 March 2023 to 30 March 2024, providing the flexibility of 12 months of travel options.

For a starting fare of MYR21, value seekers can bag a bargain to many leisure favourites such as Langkawi, Penang, Krabi, Terengganu, Singapore, and Phu Quoc, among a line-up of short-haul destinations.

On long-haul flights, AirAsia X flies to popular leisure destinations such as Perth, Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, Melbourne and Auckland. On sale during the promo period for travel from 28 November to 30 April 2023, fares on long-haul routes start at MYR399 in economy class and from MYR1499 for a premium flatbed.

Group Chief Commercial Officer (Airlines) Karen Chan, commented on the anniversary: “Many millions of our guests have been first-time travellers who couldn’t afford to fly before AirAsia took to the skies on 8 December 2001.”