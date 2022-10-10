BANGKOK, 11 October 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts is offering travellers remarkable savings of 40%, and a further 15% on top discount for CentaraThe1 members during the ‘Winter Escape Flash Sale’ at the Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives.

The offer only runs from 10 to 24 October and is valid for stays from 11 October to 22 December 2022.

Surrounded by the blue ocean of the South Ari Atoll and adorned with distinctive timbered walkways and colonial-style buildings, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is an ideal hideaway for couples and honeymooners, as well as a fun-filled destination for families.

Accommodation features 112 spacious overwater villas and beach suites with ocean views. In addition to its luxurious design and pristine natural surroundings, Centara also offers extraordinary culinary experiences at its six on-site bars and restaurants.

Guests looking to book their dream island escape can save up to 40% during the Winter Escape Flash Sale period, which runs from 10 – 24 October 2022 and is valid for stays from 11 October – 22 December 2022. CentaraThe1 members are eligible for an additional 15% discount, while non-members can sign up for free at https://centara1card.com/signup to take advantage of these exciting privileges.

For further details on the Winter Escape Flash Sale, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cirm/promotions.

Interested travellers can also contact Centara Hotels & Resorts for more information or assistance with bookings at [email protected] or (+960) 400 9999 / (+960) 400 9914/15/16

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)