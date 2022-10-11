Flights take off from Changi T2

SINGAPORE, 11 October 2022: Changi Airport Group (CAG) reopened the southern wing of its newly revamped Terminal 2 (T2) departure hall on Tuesday following the resumption of arrival operations at the terminal in May this year.

This reopening marks the latest step by CAG to support travel recovery. The additional capacity will help airlines grow their business ahead of demand in the year-end travel peak.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights SQ104, bound for Kuala Lumpur and SQ706 to Bangkok, were the first to depart from T2. Seventeen SIA flights bound for Malaysia and Thailand took off from T2 on Tuesday. Flights from the rest of SIA’s Southeast Asian destinations [1] will fly from T2 starting 13 October 2022.

From 18 October 2022, Air India (AI) and Air India Express (IX) will also start operations out of T2. Other airlines will follow shortly.

Automated check-in kiosks are now available for passengers who prefer to self-serve before dropping off their luggage at the baggage drop-off counters. After that, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates.

Passengers can also enjoy more travel retail outlets in T2. Some 25 outlets are open, including Lotte Duty-Free Wines and Spirits, Cosmetics and Perfume by Shilla and Straits Food Village.

Ahead of the T2 departure hall’s reopening, nearly 3,000 participants were involved in some 30 operational readiness tests led by CAG. The tests saw the airport partners operating at T2, including airlines, ground handlers and government agencies coming together to test their systems and processes to ensure T2’s smooth reopening.

CAG executive vice president of airport management, Tan Lye Teck said: “The reopening of T2 for departure operations is another important chapter in Changi Airport’s reopening story, as it marks the airport’s progressive return to four-terminal operations. Changi has been through a lot over the past two-plus years, and we are happy to welcome more passengers back.”

[1] Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam.