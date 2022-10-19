Travel executives revisit ITB Asia

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2022: ITB Asia, now in its 15th year, opened Wednesday at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, reverting once more to its in-person format.

Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, the 3-in-1 show will run as an in-person event until Friday, 21 October.

Reflecting renewed confidence in MICE events, ITB Asia 2022 has attracted over 80 National Tourism Organisations (NTOs) and Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs). Under the anchor theme, “Go Big & Go Forward: Travel Industry on the Road to Recovery and Growth”, travel leaders at the top of their respective industries will share insights on key trends and how to stay competitive and quickly maximise growth potential.

Commenting on this year’s in-person event, Messe Berlin GmbH senior vice president Dr Martin Buck said: “With the industry in Asia optimistic again, we are delighted to bring international travel professionals back to Singapore for meaningful business, networking and learning through face-to-face interactions. It remains crucial for us to offer a balanced mix of geographic markets and sectors such as MICE, leisure, corporate travel and travel tech to ensure a high-quality buyer-seller experience, thus maintaining ITB Asia’s position as the leading business platform in the APAC region”.

Over the three days, ITB Asia 2022 will deliver more than 100 conference sessions on the sidelines of the trade fair led by over 180 leading industry speakers and innovators will have over 3950 minutes of high-powered content across three conference tracks: Knowledge Theatre, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.