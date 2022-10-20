SINGAPORE, 21 October 2022: Luxury travel operator Scott Dunn, who has specialised in ski holidays for over three decades, is pitching to residents in Asia who yearn for a wintery escape to stunning snow-capped mountain ranges.

It sells winter holiday and ski packages to the world’s most sumptuous ski destinations, dishing up perfect powdery snow conditions and awe-inspiring landscapes.

Scott Dunn has just been named Best Specialist Tour Operator in Condé Nast Traveller’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards for an incredible 10th year in a row.

Whether you’re a beginner to the world of snow sports or an avid skier ready to put your skills to the test, Scott Dunn’s seasoned travel experts recommend top-of-the-world ski experiences.

Winter festivals in Hokkaido

Hokkaido, Japan, has long been synonymous with a picture-perfect winter wonderland, and it’s no wonder. In the famed ‘Powder Triangle’ of Niseko, Rusutsu and Furano, ski enthusiasts will be pleased to find metres-deep, dry powder, one that’s often dubbed magical by skiers of every level. The snow in the region is famed for its silky feel: For veteran skiers, that makes it easier to gain speed and turn, while ski novices will appreciate the softness of the powder, which can help cushion any potential bumps or falls.

The region also hosts numerous winter snow festivals. The Sapporo Yuki Matsuri is an event that draws millions of visitors from Japan and around the world to Sapporo each year and features incredible snow and ice sculptures, snow rides and other attractions, all with a wonderfully convivial atmosphere.

Asahikawa Fuyu Matsuri holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest snow sculpture.

Otaru Yuki Akari no Michi transforms the charming harbour city of Otaru with dozens of snow lanterns, candles and lights scattered about the canals, and the Lake Shikaribetsu Kotan, where a man-made village wrought of snow and ice appears, replete with igloo lodges, bars, and an open-air onsen bath.

Italian Dolomites

The UNESCO-listed peaks of the mighty Dolomites offer some of the most beautiful settings for those who enjoy cross-country skiing, excursions with mountain guides, snowshoeing, ice climbing or simply sledging. It’s also the best place to experience the Dolomite Superski, a carousel of 12 interconnected ski resorts with 1,200 km of prepared pistes, all set against some of the world’s most beautiful backdrops. The spectacular Dolomite mountains also hide a trove of off-piste wonders that can scarcely be found elsewhere.

Enjoy the breathtaking natural beauty of the Dolomites by staying in remote lodges called rifugios — which range from simple mountain cabins to more elaborate lodges — scattered around the region. Each rifugio offers different experiences and unique scenic views depending on each location. Some, for example, require cable cars for access: the higher and more remote the rifugio, the more amazing the views will be. At these rifugios you’ll find hearty offerings like dumplings and ragù, along with a steaming cup of espresso — the perfect bookend between ski runs.

For those looking for a more fixed base to ski out of, there’s the family-run Rosa Alpina, which is nestled in the charming village of San Cassiano. The property is also home to the renowned restaurant St Hubertus, the famed 3-Michelin star restaurant. Families and those travelling in larger groups will adore Chalet Zeno — a part of the Rosa Alpina — a stylish chalet apartment that comfortably sleeps up to seven, and overlooks the village of San Cassiano and the majestic Dolomite mountains.

Whistler, Canada

In Whistler, Canada, you’ll find some of the most varied and sprawling ski terrains in North America — some call it some of the best skiing that can be had in the region. From large, above-the-treeline open bowls to smooth cruising terrain and glacier skiing through chutes and gullies, the two spectacular mountains in the region — Whistler and Blackcomb — present a dazzling expanse of terrain that will keep experts happy for weeks on end and offer beginners a wide range of activities as well.

Beyond regular skiing, Whistler’s varied landscape also allows thrillseekers to pursue plenty of other outdoor activities: Snowmobiling, dog sledging, zip lining and even glacier skiing — there are plenty of other winter sports to be done in Whistler. Tuckered out from all the activities but can’t stay away from the slopes? Come sundown, head outdoors for a moonlit snowshoe cookout, and savour campfire favourites while you gaze upon the stars.

Iceland’s Troll Peninsula.

Beyond the capital city of Reykjavik, head to Iceland’s scenic Troll Peninsula – which may sound intimidating but is in reality, home to some of the country’s most extraordinary mountainscapes. Troll Peninsula also boasts excellent powder quality, which can be attributed to the maritime climate, and varies between deep powder and corn snow. For seasoned skiers who are looking to try something new, the region’s 1,500 square miles of skiable terrain and the extended daylight hours make it the perfect for heli-skiing, where the skier reaches the top of a mountain by helicopter instead of a ski lift.

One of the ways to experience Iceland’s wilderness at its best is at Deplar Farm; a former sheep farm tucked away in a secluded corner of the Peninsula. Deplar Farm’s 13 rooms offer fantastic views of the dramatic mountains or the peaceful lake. Soak in the views while snowshoeing through the area or while fat biking through groomed trails around the valley. To decompress after a heart-pounding day of heli-skiing, go whale watching in the nearby fjords.

Swiss Alps

Few skiing destinations are as iconic as the Swiss Alps and for a good reason. Put together pristine snow, magnificent mountains, and an incredible interconnected system of trains, gondolas and cable cars, and you have all the makings of a skier’s paradise.

One of the best ways to experience the Swiss Alps, and to visit the various ski slopes in the region, is through the famed Glacier Express, one of, if not the most, dramatic and scenic ways to experience the Swiss Alps. The journey begins in Zermatt, the famously car-free mountain village dominated by the mighty Matterhorn. Wide runs and challenging terrain make the area perfect for skiers of every level. The Glacier Express will take you to Andermatt’s charming, traditional village. The Swiss Alps have long been a byword for classic, old-world luxury, one that’s subtle and not at all ostentatious, and few properties represent this as well as the Chedi Andermatt. Skiing here is divided across three uncrowded mountains, making the property the perfect base to hit the slopes.

The final stop on the itinerary is St Moritz, home to the legendary Cresta Run, a natural ice skeleton racing toboggan track. You’ll leave Andermatt by late morning, allowing you to enjoy a leisurely lunch as you pull slowly towards St Moritz, arriving just in time for an after-lunch cocktail. As Switzerland’s largest interconnected region with over 350km of pistes, St Moritz is a haven for skiers of all levels.

(Source: Scott Dunn)