TAL and Qantas sign GSA accord

SINGAPORE, 26 October 2022: TAL Aviation Group has been appointed general sales agent for Qantas in Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

The agreement will see TAL Aviation and Qantas expand their collaboration in the three key markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland while providing sales and distribution services to additional European markets.

TAL Aviation’s vice president of commercial, Nissim Sagis, commented: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with Qantas by expanding into additional European markets. The growth of Qantas’ distribution platform into additional markets, combined with the region’s strong demand in air travel, will enable agents and travellers to have a more personalized customer service experience.”

TAL Aviation’s German team, headed by managing director Sven Meyer will actively provide sales, marketing, and additional services to support the travel trade and potential customers.

Qantas has made numerous network updates over recent months, including adding services in existing markets and providing corporate and leisure travellers additional connections and travel opportunities.