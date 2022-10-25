SINGAPORE, 26 October 2022: Sarawak Tourism Board has launched its latest tourism campaign, “SARAWAK Look, See… Chiak, Makan” targeting Singaporeans who want to explore Sarawak’s diverse food culture.

The campaign extends to 15 December 2022, and is a collaborative effort between Sarawak Tourism Board and participating tour operators to build awareness about Sarawak’s tourism products and destinations to highlight its diverse gastronomy that is one of Sarawak five tourism pillars, Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festivals (CANFF).

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said people are making up for lost time and holidays after the easing of travel restrictions, and these revenge travellers are just eager and itching to travel.

“The launching of the ‘Sarawak Look See… Chiak Makan’ campaign comes in timely to attract Singaporeans who we know have a soft spot for gastronomy delights and are looking for a quick but memorable getaway. We hope that they will enjoy exploring Kuching, Malaysia’s first UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, and Sarawak’s other destinations like Miri city,” he said.

Throughout this campaign, participating tour operators will bring their Singaporean package buyers to any restaurant or hawker stalls and to include the Sarawak Laksa or Kolok Mee eatery outlets in the tour packages.

YB Abdul Karim also stated more Singaporeans are visiting Sarawak, with Singapore ranking third in the charts with 16,819 visitors from March to September ever since the resumption of direct flights from Singapore to Sarawak in February 2022.

“While numbers are good indicators, we must seize this opportunity to creatively rethink and re-strategise how the pandemic has changed the tourism industry,” he added.

Those interested in finding out more about the “SARAWAK Look, See… Chiak, Makan” travel campaign can check out more at the campaign’s designated website https://lookseechiak.sarawaktourism.com.

STB also signed an MOU with Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) and the Singapore Scout Association (SSA), which recognises SSA as Sarawak’s ambassador and partner in creating programmes to educate Singaporean youth, families and individuals about Sarawak’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)