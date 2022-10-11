PATA presents annual gold awards

BANGKOK, 12 October 2022: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced the 2022 PATA Gold Award winners at a virtual ceremony last week.

Sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the last 27 years, the annual awards recognise the achievements of 25 organisations and individuals. An in-person Gold Awards presentation will be held at the PATA Annual Summit on 26 October in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, 136 entries from 56 travel and tourism organisations vied for the 25 awards.

PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera commented: “On behalf of PATA, I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to all PATA Gold Award winners and Grand Title winners (two)… The achievements of this year’s winners will hopefully inspire and encourage our industry to create new responsible and sustainable initiatives as we look towards recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a pleasure to celebrate their accomplishments live during the online PATA Gold Awards Presentation.”

Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 12 independent judges worldwide selected the winners of the 23 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners.

The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) received the PATA Gold Award 2022 Grand Title in Marketing for its “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon campaign.

The Grand Title in Sustainability and Social Responsibility was presented to Wynn Macau, Limited, for its “Wynn Sustainability Initiatives”.

PATA Grand Title Winners (2)

PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Marketing

Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon

Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR

PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Wynn Sustainability Initiatives

Wynn Macau, Limited, Macao, China

PATA Gold Award Winners ( 23)

Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)

Macao Week in China 2021

Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao, China

Marketing Campaign (National-Pacific)

Open for Happiness Campaign

Tourism Fiji, Fiji

Marketing Campaign (State and City – Global)

Gangwon Worcation Project

Gangwon Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Marketing – Carrier

Say Bonjour To Paris

SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka

Marketing – Hospitality

Yamagata Kaku’s Yamagata Matsuri

Forte Hotel Group, Chinese Taipei

Marketing – Industry

Accor Hotels The Perfect Escape

Quantcast, Asia

Digital Marketing Campaign

Khao Thai

Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand

Printed Marketing Campaign

A Change of Air

Kerala Tourism, India

Travel Video

A Journey Awaits – See You In Sarawak 2022!

Faithworks Studios, Malaysia

Travel Photograph

WAU

Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia

Destination Article

Captivated by Coco

John Borthwick, Australia

Business Article

Building back better

TTG Asia Media, Singapore

Climate Change Initiative

lyf one-north Singapore

The Ascott Limited, Singapore

Corporate Social Responsibility

Meals that Heal

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka

Community-Based Tourism

Building Sustainable Keelung, Constructing Strategic Plan for Conversation Capital of Urban Tourism

Keelung City Government, Chinese Taipei

Culture

Virtual experience of the 2021 Rainforest World Music Festival

Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia

Heritage

Rejuvenating Ban Khok Mueang’s Heritage through a Sustainable Practice of Community-based Tourism

Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – DASTA, Thailand

Human Capital Development Initiative

A decade of effort in nurturing entrepreneurs a case of IFTM in Macao SAR

Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macao, China

Tourism Destination Resilience (Asia Pacific)

Sustainable Tourism Livelihood Recovery Program

Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal

Tourism Destination Resilience (Global)

Marianas Tourism Resumption Investment Plan

Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Mariana Islands

Tourism for All

Accessible Tourism Attraction Development Project

Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Women Empowerment Initiative

Second Careers

Jetwing Hotels, Sri Lanka

Youth Empowerment Initiative

City of Gourmet – Youth Development and Integration Program

Sands China, Macao, China