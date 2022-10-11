PATA presents annual gold awards

BANGKOK, 12 October 2022: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced the 2022 PATA Gold Award winners at a virtual ceremony last week.
Sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the last 27 years, the annual awards recognise the achievements of 25 organisations and individuals. An in-person Gold Awards presentation will be held at the PATA Annual Summit on 26 October in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, 136 entries from 56 travel and tourism organisations vied for the 25 awards.
PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera commented: “On behalf of PATA, I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to all PATA Gold Award winners and Grand Title winners (two)… The achievements of this year’s winners will hopefully inspire and encourage our industry to create new responsible and sustainable initiatives as we look towards recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a pleasure to celebrate their accomplishments live during the online PATA Gold Awards Presentation.”
Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 12 independent judges worldwide selected the winners of the 23 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners.
The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) received the PATA Gold Award 2022 Grand Title in Marketing for its “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon campaign.
The Grand Title in Sustainability and Social Responsibility was presented to Wynn Macau, Limited, for its “Wynn Sustainability Initiatives”.
Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, 136 entries from 56 travel and tourism organisations vied for the 25 awards.
PATA Grand Title Winners (2)
PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Marketing
Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon
Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR
PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Wynn Sustainability Initiatives
Wynn Macau, Limited, Macao, China
PATA Gold Award Winners ( 23)
Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)
Macao Week in China 2021
Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao, China
Marketing Campaign (National-Pacific)
Open for Happiness Campaign
Tourism Fiji, Fiji
Marketing Campaign (State and City – Global)
Gangwon Worcation Project
Gangwon Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)
Marketing – Carrier
Say Bonjour To Paris
SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka
Marketing – Hospitality
Yamagata Kaku’s Yamagata Matsuri
Forte Hotel Group, Chinese Taipei
Marketing – Industry
Accor Hotels The Perfect Escape
Quantcast, Asia
Digital Marketing Campaign
Khao Thai
Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand
Printed Marketing Campaign
A Change of Air
Kerala Tourism, India
Travel Video
A Journey Awaits – See You In Sarawak 2022!
Faithworks Studios, Malaysia
Travel Photograph
WAU
Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia
Destination Article
Captivated by Coco
John Borthwick, Australia
Business Article
Building back better
TTG Asia Media, Singapore
Climate Change Initiative
lyf one-north Singapore
The Ascott Limited, Singapore
Corporate Social Responsibility
Meals that Heal
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka
Community-Based Tourism
Building Sustainable Keelung, Constructing Strategic Plan for Conversation Capital of Urban Tourism
Keelung City Government, Chinese Taipei
Culture
Virtual experience of the 2021 Rainforest World Music Festival
Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia
Heritage
Rejuvenating Ban Khok Mueang’s Heritage through a Sustainable Practice of Community-based Tourism
Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – DASTA, Thailand
Human Capital Development Initiative
A decade of effort in nurturing entrepreneurs a case of IFTM in Macao SAR
Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macao, China
Tourism Destination Resilience (Asia Pacific)
Sustainable Tourism Livelihood Recovery Program
Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal
Tourism Destination Resilience (Global)
Marianas Tourism Resumption Investment Plan
Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Mariana Islands
Tourism for All
Accessible Tourism Attraction Development Project
Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)
Women Empowerment Initiative
Second Careers
Jetwing Hotels, Sri Lanka
Youth Empowerment Initiative
City of Gourmet – Youth Development and Integration Program
Sands China, Macao, China