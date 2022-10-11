PATA presents annual gold awards

By
TTR WEEKLY
-

BANGKOK, 12 October 2022: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) announced the 2022 PATA Gold Award winners at a virtual ceremony last week.

Sponsored by the Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO) for the last 27 years, the annual awards recognise the achievements of 25 organisations and individuals. An in-person Gold Awards presentation will be held at the  PATA Annual Summit on 26 October in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Open to both PATA and non-PATA members, 136 entries from 56 travel and tourism organisations vied for the 25 awards.

PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera commented: “On behalf of PATA, I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to all PATA Gold Award winners and Grand Title winners (two)… The achievements of this year’s winners will hopefully inspire and encourage our industry to create new responsible and sustainable initiatives as we look towards recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a pleasure to celebrate their accomplishments live during the online PATA Gold Awards Presentation.”

Under the guidance of PATA headquarters, 12 independent judges worldwide selected the winners of the 23 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners.

The PATA Grand Title Winners were presented to outstanding entries in two principal categories: Marketing and Sustainability and Social Responsibility.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) received the PATA Gold Award 2022 Grand Title in Marketing for its “Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon campaign.

The Grand Title in Sustainability and Social Responsibility was presented to Wynn Macau, Limited, for its “Wynn Sustainability Initiatives”.

PATA Grand Title Winners (2)

PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Marketing
Hong Kong Neighbourhoods – West Kowloon
Hong Kong Tourism Board, Hong Kong SAR

PATA Grand Title Winner 2022 Sustainability and Social Responsibility
Wynn Sustainability Initiatives
Wynn Macau, Limited, Macao, China

PATA Gold Award Winners ( 23) 

Marketing Campaign (National – Asia)
Macao Week in China 2021
Macao Government Tourism Office, Macao, China

Marketing Campaign (National-Pacific)
Open for Happiness Campaign
Tourism Fiji, Fiji

Marketing Campaign (State and City – Global)
Gangwon Worcation Project
Gangwon Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Marketing – Carrier
Say Bonjour To Paris
SriLankan Airlines, Sri Lanka

Marketing – Hospitality
Yamagata Kaku’s Yamagata Matsuri
Forte Hotel Group, Chinese Taipei

Marketing – Industry
Accor Hotels The Perfect Escape
Quantcast, Asia

Digital Marketing Campaign
Khao Thai
Tourism Authority of Thailand, Thailand

Printed Marketing Campaign
A Change of Air
Kerala Tourism, India

Travel Video
A Journey Awaits – See You In Sarawak 2022!
Faithworks Studios, Malaysia

Travel Photograph
WAU
Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia

Destination Article
Captivated by Coco
John Borthwick, Australia

Business Article
Building back better
TTG Asia Media, Singapore

Climate Change Initiative
lyf one-north Singapore
The Ascott Limited, Singapore

Corporate Social Responsibility
Meals that Heal
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka

Community-Based Tourism
Building Sustainable Keelung, Constructing Strategic Plan for Conversation Capital of Urban Tourism
Keelung City Government, Chinese Taipei

Culture
Virtual experience of the 2021 Rainforest World Music Festival
Sarawak Tourism Board, Malaysia

Heritage
Rejuvenating Ban Khok Mueang’s Heritage through a Sustainable Practice of Community-based Tourism
Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration – DASTA, Thailand

Human Capital Development Initiative
A decade of effort in nurturing entrepreneurs a case of IFTM in Macao SAR
Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, Macao, China

Tourism Destination Resilience (Asia Pacific)
Sustainable Tourism Livelihood Recovery Program
Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal

Tourism Destination Resilience (Global)
Marianas Tourism Resumption Investment Plan
Marianas Visitors Authority, Northern Mariana Islands

Tourism for All
Accessible Tourism Attraction Development Project
Korea Tourism Organization, Korea (ROK)

Women Empowerment Initiative
Second Careers
Jetwing Hotels, Sri Lanka

Youth Empowerment Initiative
City of Gourmet – Youth Development and Integration Program
Sands China, Macao, China

