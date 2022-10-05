Singapore promotes halal food experiences

SINGAPORE, 6 October 2022: Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, Have Halal, Will Travel (HHWT), an Asia-wide travel and lifestyle platform for Muslims, has launched “Together At The Table 2022”, presenting a series of halal dining experiences in Singapore.

From now until 23 October 2022, Together At The Table 2022 lines multiple activities centred around halal food. Visitors can choose from various activities, including masterclasses, curated dining experiences, and food tours to cultural precincts.

During the event, participants will be able to experience curated dining experiences that introduce forgotten and uncommon Nusantara ingredients, which will be revealed during the curated dining session.

Participants can also level up their culinary skills by joining three different masterclasses: either during a knowledge-sharing session about choosing beef cuts with The Meatery, a premium halal butcher; a session making fresh pasta with Tipo, a pasta café, or through a mocktail tutorial with Picanhas, a halal steakhouse.

Participants can uncover halal food options in four of Singapore’s cultural precincts – Chinatown, Little India, Kampong Gelam, and Katong-Joo Chiat – on Tribes, a social commerce platform by HHWT. The platform is designed to enable Muslims worldwide to discover destinations and get recommendations from the communities on where to stay, what to do, where to eat, what to buy, and how to get there.

Have Halal, Will Travel (HHWT) enables Muslims to explore the world without compromising their faith by working with world-leading brands to create engaging content and activities such as halal food guides and in-depth itineraries for Muslim travellers.

With Singapore’s halal industry on the rise, the number of halal premises has risen over the past decade. The country is primed to ride the wave of booming global demand for halal products and services.

Visit Tribes to check out the dining experiences and masterclasses offered during the festival.

For more information, visit: www.havehalalwilltravel.com.

