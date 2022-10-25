AirAsia links Bali and Penang

GEORGE TOWN, Penang, 26 October 2022: AirAsia will boost regional inbound tourism to Penang after establishing a new direct route from Bali last week.

AirAsia now flies between Penang and Bali twice weekly under the flight codes AK1234 and AK1235. The airline currently serves Penang with 156 flights per week, making Penang the airline’s second biggest hub in Malaysia after Kuala Lumpur.

Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy (PETACE ) YB Yeoh Soon Hin said: “We are thrilled that AirAsia has introduced these new direct Penang – Bali services. This will be the first new direct route connecting the region after the pandemic. We believe this will be another key international route from Penang, and we applaud AirAsia’s continued effort to make Penang a destination of choice for many regional travellers.:

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat noted: “These new services mark the first time we have flown this route. As the largest carrier serving Penang with a market share of 50% as a group, (this latest development) bodes well for AirAsia’s regional expansion opening up new markets to and from Penang. Not only will this new direct route to Bali offer a seamless journey, but it will also provide a welcome boost to regional inbound tourism and support the local economies in both countries.”