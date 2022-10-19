Air Astana revives stopover deal

SINGAPORE, 20 October 2022: Air Astana has reactivated its Stopover Holiday programme for transit passengers.

The programme was initially launched to boost tourism in Kazakhstan in 2013. It was suspended for two years during the global pandemic. More than 59,000 transit passengers enjoyed the programme between 2013 and 2019.

The Stopover Holiday programme continues to offer Air Astana passengers one night’s accommodation on a bed-and-breakfast basis and airport transfers for only USD19 when flying through Astana and Almaty. Passengers can also extend their stay at the hotel for an additional fee.

Air Astana passengers transiting through Nur-Sultan and Almaty with a minimum of 10 hours of connecting time between flights can book online by submitting their ticket reservation number, personal data and hotel selection. Upon completion of the booking process, a confirmation voucher will be sent to the passenger’s e-mail address.

Upon arrival in Astana or Almaty, passengers will be met by a driver and transferred to the selected hotel. Passengers can explore the city independently or pay separately for a guided city tour. On departure day, a hotel transfer to the airport is included in the programme.

Before Covid-19, the Stopover Holiday was popular with passengers travelling from Seoul to Dubai, Istanbul and Tbilisi, from Delhi to Tashkent, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Baku and Tbilisi, and from Istanbul to Thailand, Maldives, Seoul and Delhi.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana commenced its operations in 2002 as a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, with respective shares of 51% and 49%. The airline is a full-service international and domestic carrier, with its low-cost division, FlyArystan, rapidly growing in regional and domestic markets since its launch in 2019. The Air Astana Group operates a fleet of 40 aircraft, comprising 32 Airbus A320/A321 family aircraft, three Boeing 767 and five Embraer E2s. The average age of the fleet is 3.8 years.