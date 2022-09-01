Pan Pacific recasts senior players

SINGAPORE, 2 September 2022: Pan Pacific Hotels Group, a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited, rejigs its senior management team as it expands its global portfolio spanning Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. The new operational leadership team reports directly to Pan Pacific Hotels Group CEO Choe Peng Sum.

There are now five regional clusters, each headed by a seasoned vice president of operations.

Jeremy Aniere is now vice president of operations for Singapore and general manager of Pan Pacific Singapore. Excluding the yet-to-open Pan Pacific Orchard, he will head operations at eight Singapore properties under the Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

Marcel Holman takes over as vice president of operations for China, Indonesia and Japan. He is also the pre-opening general manager of the Pan Pacific Orchard, which is due to open in the first half of 2023. Across Indonesia, China and Japan, he will oversee 13 properties under the group, including those under development.

Richard Tan becomes vice president of operations for Dhaka, Indochina, Malaysia and Nairobi. This is in addition to his current purview over properties in Malaysia and Indochina (Vietnam, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia).

Margaret Paul is vice president of pre-opening and operations for Oceania. Starting 1 October 2022, she will head global launches, overseeing a growing pipeline of hotels, resorts and serviced suites, plus six properties currently operating in Australia.

Anne Golden has been named vice president of operations for the UK and North America, overseeing six properties. She is also the general manager of Pan Pacific London.