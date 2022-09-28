PHUKET, 29 September 2022: Outrigger Surin Beach Resort is actively promoting surf culture in Phuket from its base at Surin beach through two events and a holiday package.

Outrigger sponsored the “Sprite & OZONE Surfing Contest at Surin Beach 2022” earlier this month. The event was attended by approximately 50 surfers and more than 150 spectators. OZONE refers to Outrigger’s ZONE – the company’s global conservation initiative.

For artists, Outrigger created the “Outrigger Surf Culture and Phuket Lifestyle by the Sea” surfboard painting competition. Twenty-five local aspiring artists and students entered the competition. As a result, eight surfboards were chosen for permanent display in the resort.

Outrigger Surin Beach Resort has announced a “Surf’s Up” package that helps teach its guests how to surf. The package includes two nights of accommodations with breakfast at Nalu Bar & Grill, plus a 60-minute surf lesson with a professional instructor, a certificate of participation and photos of the session. Round-trip transfers from the resort to the surf school are also included.

On supporting local surfers and artists, Outrigger Resorts & Hotels VP operations, Asia Pacific Tony Pedroni said: It is important to help young artists at the start of their career, as the first steps are often the most challenging. Outrigger Surin Beach Resort would like to encourage artistic expression and active outdoor pursuits such as surfing. It’s the Outrigger way.”

After the surfing competition, the community presented Outrigger Surin Beach Resort with an appreciation award. It was presented to the property’s Resort Manager, Pongsak Thongwarothai, by Surin Surfing Club Phuket president Jumlong Sittichok.

The tournament was organised by Cherng Talay Surfer Club in collaboration with the Thai Surfing Federation, Phuket Surfing Club, and Cherng Talay Municipality.

Also, from the local area, the judges for the surfboard painting event were Sornchat Krainara, CEO and festival owner of The Living Art Co. Ltd, Tim Campbell, Director of Talay Surf School, Phuket, and Pedroni.

The learn-to-surf package rates start from THB4999 (USD135) net per room for two nights for two people. The price includes service charges and government taxes.

For further information or to book the Outrigger surfing package, which is available for stays until 30 October, call Outrigger reservations at +66 (0)76 324 590. Or email: [email protected] Visit the resort at Outrigger.com.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)