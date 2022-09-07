MATTA Fair deals live on

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 September 2022: Malaysia Airlines and its tour operating arm, MHholidays have extended their MATTA Fair 2022 deals bookable online until 11 September 2022, after the travel fair closed last Sunday.

The travel period remains unchanged, closing at midnight on 12 April 2023.

Malaysia Airlines’ customers can continue to enjoy MATTA Fair discount of up to 45% off airfares to all domestic and selected international destinations. In Asia, the discount applies for bookings to Singapore, Bali, Bangkok, and Phuket, South Asia, specifically Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Dhaka, Colombo, and Kathmandu, as well as East Asia, specifically Seoul. Beyond Asia, they apply on flights to Auckland, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney.

MHholidays offers up to 40% off flights and hotel packages for three-day and two-night stays, starting from MYR369 per person to Langkawi, or explore further from MYR3,969 for a seven-day/six- nights package per person to London. All MHholidays packages include a 35kg baggage allowance, complimentary onboard meals, and free seat selection.

Customers gain access to Malaysia Airlines Golden Lounge in KL International Airport. Enrich members of the airline’s travel, and lifestyle loyalty programme will receive a 10% bonus points on economy and business class tickets.

(Source: Malaysia Airlines)