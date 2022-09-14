Malaysia’s top islands sign MoU

LANGKAWI, 15 September 2022: LADA and the Penang State Government are establishing close cooperation to develop their tourism industries and build two-way travel between the two famous holiday islands.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding last week to encourage a variety of promotional activities and the sharing of UNESCO-class product management skills.

Photo Credit: LADA). Team leaders sign MoU to promote island tourism.

The signing session was carried out with LADA, represented by Tuan Nassarudin Bin Abdul Mutalib, the Chief Executive Officer of LADA, while Penang was represented by YBhg. Dato Ahmad Rizal Bin Mohd, Penang’s State Government Deputy Secretary (Management).