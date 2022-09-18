Malaysia lifts 2022 tourist target

KUALA LUMPUR, 19 September 2022: On the back of positive recovery signs, Malaysia’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has revised its tourist arrivals target upwards to 9.2 million in 2022.

It’s almost the same target adopted by the Tourism Authority of Thailand which is pitching for 10 million visits this year, a figure the private sector says is overly ambitious.

Malaysia bases its optimism on tourist arrivals that reached 3.21 million representing an income of around MYR9.35 billion from January to July this year. The country’s borders reopened to visitors on 1 April.

According to a statement by YB Dato’ Sri Hajah Nancy Shukri, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, based on present achievements, MOTAC has revised the target for tourist arrivals and income to reach 9.2 million with a financial value of MYR26.8 billion.

MOTAC is confident that the country’s tourism sector can be restored immediately to ensure it is one of the main contributors to its income.

In 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic shut down tourism globally in early 2020, Malaysia recorded 26.1 million travellers who contributed an income of MYR86.1 billion.

