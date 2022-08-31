Hong Kong airport monitors green endeavours

HONG KONG,1 September 2022: Airport Authority Hong Kong released its Sustainability Report 2021/22 on Wednesday, outlining the sustainability performance of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022 and its roadmap to becoming the world’s greenest airport.

The report marks 10 years of sustainability reporting for AAHK, demonstrating its commitment to building resilience and enhancing the disclosures and transparency of HKIA as an international aviation hub.

Highlights of this year’s edition

AAHK received an inaugural rating of 74 out of 100 for its environmental, social and governance performance from Standard & Poor Global Ratings (S&P), reflecting what S&P describes as AAHK’s “good capabilities to address its moderate yet growing environmental and social exposure, and focus on maintaining its capacity to navigate potential disruptions”.

HKIA Decarbonisation Roadmap to 2035 was developed to provide an overarching framework for the combined carbon reduction efforts of AAHK and its business partners to deliver a 55% reduction in absolute emissions across the airport by 2035 against a 2018 baseline as a midpoint target to achieve Net Zero Carbon in 2050.

AAHK launched a new Climate Adaptation and Resilience Plan while continuing to report on its strategy and efforts for climate change risk mitigation and resilience in its second Task Force on Climate-related Finance Disclosures (TCFD) Statement, with strengthened disclosures on sustainability governance structure.

Green Airport Design and Construction Strategy offers a consistent approach for embedding green design principles and sustainable construction techniques in projects undertaken by AAHK and its partners.

Hong Kong International Aviation Academy’s new campus came into service to support the development of the industry.

A Sustainable Finance Transactions Annual Report was incorporated in the report for the first time, providing details on the use of proceeds and the estimated impacts of AAHK’s inaugural green bond issued in January 2022.

The Sustainability Report 2021/22 explicitly aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through a comprehensive mapping exercise for the first time.

The Sustainability Report 2021/22 is available at: https://www.hongkongairport.com/iwov-resources/file/sustainability/sustainability-report/AA_Sustainability_Report_202122_ENG.pdf