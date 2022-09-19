DUBAI, 20 September 2022: To celebrate the world-renowned German festival Oktoberfest, Emirates will serve Bavarian treats onboard flights to Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, as well as the respective airport lounges, until 2 October.

Serving its cosmopolitan customer base, Emirates celebrates many multicultural occasions on board, such as Diwali, Christmas, and Lunar New Year. The special celebration of Oktoberfest sees passengers enjoy a traditionally German main course and dessert in the economy, business and first class, bistro bites in the iconic onboard A380 lounge, and a variety of classic Oktoberfest dishes in the world-class airport lounges.

Passengers in economy class can feast on roasted chicken with paprika, served with creamy mustard sauce, potato wedges and braised red cabbage, followed by a Bienenstich- a signature German cream cake with almonds and honey, served with fruit compote. Business and first-class passengers enjoy braised veal shank, roasted seasonal vegetables and moreish bread dumplings, and first-class passengers indulge in Dampfnudel for dessert – a traditional sweet, steamed bun with a caramelised bottom and soft pillowy top, drizzled with vanilla sauce and whipped cream.

Tasty Oktoberfest sandwiches and snacks available on board include Leberwurst sausage sandwich with sweet mustard, an Austrian roll with Emmental cheese and gherkin, and the ultimate German savoury snack – pretzels. Before landing, passengers will be given a parting gift of individually wrapped gingerbread hearts.

In the airport lounges of Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, and Frankfurt, an array of dishes are available for customers, including veal Weisswurst with parsley and mustard- a traditional Bavarian sausage. Guests can choose a light bite of Obazda and pretzel- a cheese delicacy, or indulge in some flavoursome chicken with parsley, classic potato salad and Käsepätzle – the German version of mac and cheese, made with egg noodles and Emmental.

Emirates currently offers three daily flights from Dubai to Frankfurt, double daily connections to Munich, and daily flights to Dusseldorf and Hamburg. Responding to the upsurge in passenger demand, the winter flight schedule will see additional flight operations planned on these routes from 1 October onwards.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com.

(Your Stories: Emirates)