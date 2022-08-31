Changi ready to reopen Terminal 4

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2022: Changi Airport Group will reopen Terminal 4 (T4) for passengers starting on 13 September, Changi Aiport Group confirmed on Tuesday.

In its media release, CAG said T4’s reopening would ensure that the air hub can meet the increasing demand for air travel as the year-end travel peak approaches.

Since May, CAG has been conducting operational readiness trials with airlines and airport partners to ensure the smooth restart of operations in T4. With a capacity of 16 million passengers per annum and 21 contact gates, the reopening of T$ will support airlines’ plans to launch more flights.

The first flight to arrive at T4 on 13 September will be Cathay Pacific CX739 from Hong Hong with a scheduled arrival time of 1505. The first departure flight at T4 will be CX716 to Hong Kong with a scheduled departure time of 1800. Check-in facilities will open at 1400 on that day. Passengers flying on Korean Air KE646 to Seoul (Incheon) scheduled to depart on 13 September at 0110 should note that the flight will depart from Terminal 1.

Opened in 2017, T4 is Changi’s newest terminal with a high degree of automation throughout the airport journey from check-in to boarding, enabling passengers to check in at their convenience and for airlines to benefit from productivity gains. It won the President’s Design Award Singapore for its innovative redesign of the airport experience.

Connections to and from T4

Free shuttle bus services on both the landside and airside will provide a connection between T4 and the other terminals for passengers and visitors. Airside shuttles will ply at every 10 to 13-minute intervals, 24/7. For landside shuttles, for most of the day (06:00 to midnight), there will be direct shuttles to both Terminals 1 (T1) and 3 (T3) every six to nine minutes. Travellers and visitors wishing to take the MRT should use the T3 landside service. During the lull hours (midnight to 06:00), the landside shuttle will run in a loop service between T3, T1 and T4 on a reduced frequency. Other public transport options, such as taxis, private-hire vehicles and public buses (service numbers 24, 34, 36 and 110) are available too. Arriving passengers can also head for the Ground Transport Concierge in the Arrival Hall to book seven-seater vehicles for larger groups.