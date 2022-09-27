BA and Qatar complete partnership process

SINGAPORE, 28 September 2022: Qatar Airways and British Airways have completed the expansion of their partnership, promising global connectivity between more countries than any other airline joint business.

The airlines have added 42 new countries to their shared network, including Italy, the Maldives, Norway, Singapore, and Sweden, giving passengers enhanced access between destinations in Europe and the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

The expansion will enable seamless connecting journeys on single tickets through the Doha and London hubs, bringing the destinations served by the two airlines to 185 across more than 60 countries.

Additionally, customers will have more freedom to engage with both airlines’ loyalty programmes, earning and spending Avios, their common currency. Customers can seamlessly link their Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and British Airways Executive Club account to transfer Avios between the two and combine balances.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “The growing collaboration between Qatar Airways and British Airways shows our customers our common goal to offer an unparalleled network with unique benefits. Travellers can now experience the best in quality and service as they travel across our joint network. The joint business between our airlines cements Qatar Airways and British Airways as industry leaders, aiming to provide our customers with the utmost flexibility and unrivalled connectivity.”

British Airways chairman and chief executive officer Sean Doyle said: “This is a huge milestone in our long-standing relationship with Qatar Airways, an airline that shares our passion for customer service, choice and flexibility.

“From idyllic holiday hotspots such as the Maldives and Thailand to business hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong, we are pleased to open up the world as the travel industry continues to make steps towards its recovery.”