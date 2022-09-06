Amex GBT upgrades to Travelport+

SINGAPORE, 7 September 2022: Travelport and American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT) have renewed a multi-year agreement which includes using Travelport’s next-generation selling platform, Travelport+.

Enhancements in Travelport+ are targeted to improve access to content, providing more retailing capabilities and enhancing productivity for travel counsellors.

“We value our relationship with Amex GBT, which has lasted more than 40 years. Deepening our collaboration using Travelport+ will benefit both Amex GBT and its business customers,” said Travelport commercial officer – agency Jason Toothman.

“Combining Amex GBT’s expertise with our modern travel retailing tools will ultimately improve how corporate travel is managed. The introduction of Travelport+ servicing capabilities and retailing improvements will ensure continued focus on delivering customer, traveller and supplier value to Amex GBT’s marketplace.”