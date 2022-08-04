SINGAPORE, 5 August 2022: Trafalgar celebrates 75 years of curating tours for over 5 million travellers and is introducing new travel experiences.

New active and hiking tours in the USA offer guests a higher level of physical activity as they explore the culture and heritage of indigenous and African American history, past and present.

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, USA

TTC Tour Brands managing director Asia Mae Cheah explains: “We’re seeing a rise in interest from Asia-based travellers who want to plan in-depth tours of the USA and Europe. After being deprived of exploration for several years, travellers are looking to fully immerse in the culture of each destination they visit. A nice hotel does not cut it anymore. Our guests are looking to be challenged and excited.”

Active & Hiking tours

Trafalgar’s Active & Hiking itineraries combine adventure and fitness for the ultimate adrenaline-fueled trip. Guests can embrace the wonders of the great outdoors, with endless hiking trails and opportunities for rock climbing, rafting, and mountain climbing through some of the USA’s most iconic locations.

Trafalgar’s 11-day Colorado Active Adventure is a key highlight, offering access to some of America’s most epic natural landscapes. The spectacular trip incorporates hiking at Mesa Verde, a UNESCO-listed site, and cider tasting at Talbott’s Cider Company.

Culture & Heritage trips

Connecting travellers with Indigenous experiences and African American history, Trafalgar’s Culture & Heritage trips use food, art and stories as vehicles to immerse guests in the history of the USA.

On a nine-day excursion from Memphis to Atlanta, the Journey Along the Civil Rights Trail incorporates moving, first-hand accounts of the Civil Rights Movement, with musicality a key component of the stories told. An afternoon with the Carlton Reese Choir will shed light on the importance of song in the African American community.

Commenting on the anniversary CEO Gavin Tollman said: “As we mark 75 years delivering exceptional travel experiences has been in Trafalgar’s DNA since the beginning; with each of more than 300 worldwide itineraries planned by a team of experts with the connections and knowledge to ensure guests unlock the best of every destination.

From now until 15 September, Trafalgar is offering a 10% discount on all year-end holidays to Europe and the USA booked through www.trafalgar.com/en-sg.