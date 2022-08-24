Tourism Malaysia’s roadshows go Downunder

PERTH, Australia 25 August 2022: Tourism Malaysia embarks on a roadshow to Australia this week to reconnect and create new partnerships with travel trade partners in enhancing opportunities to boost tourist arrivals to Malaysia.

Headed by Noor Azlan Abu Bakar, senior deputy director, International Promotion Division (Americas, Europe, & Oceania) Tourism Malaysia, the delegation consists of Pahang and Sabah state tourism boards, five travel operators, hoteliers and two medical tourism industry players.

The Malaysian sellers and Australian buyers participate in travel mart sessions, destination presentations, and networking dinners in the cities of Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. The roadshow is organised by Tourism Malaysia and supported by Malaysia Airlines.

Noor Azlan said: “We are excited to re-establish networking after a two-year hiatus to drive travel interest to Malaysia. This roadshow presents a platform for Malaysian partners to share their latest offerings, and we look forward to strengthening business relationships with our Australian counterparts.

“Australia remains a key market for Malaysia. In 2019, we welcomed 368,281 arrivals from Australia, and more than 80 per cent of Australian tourists came to Malaysia for holidays.”

Malaysia has relaxed the entry procedures for fully-vaccinated travellers without requirements to undergo quarantine or pre-departure and on-arrival Covid-19 tests, including children aged 17 and below.

(Source: Bernama)

Travel insurance is also not a prerequisite for foreigners entering Malaysia, and inbound travellers no longer need to fill in the Traveller’s Card on the country’s contact tracing app, MySejahtera.

Malaysia’s latest attractions include the newly opened outdoor theme park in the highlands – Genting SkyWorld, and the magnificent Merdeka 118 Tower in Kuala Lumpur, the world’s second-tallest building.

There are currently 121 weekly direct flights from Australia to Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines, Air Asia and Batik Air, with a seating capacity of 31,600.