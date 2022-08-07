JOHOR BAHRU, 8 August 2022: Sabah Tourism Board led a delegation of tour operators to present holiday packages to travel consumers attending The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents’ MATTA Fair Johor, held at Austin International Convention Centre over the weekend.

Eight Sabah tour operators joined the Sabah Tourism Board team. They were: Al-Hakim Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Borneo Trails Tours & Travel Sdn Bhd, Century Travel Mart, Dynamic Tours Travel & Incentive Sdn Bhd, Global Lepa Car Rental & Tours Sdn Bhd, I-world Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Kinabalu Heritage Tours & Car Rental Sdn Bhd and Raya Holidays. They presented attractive travel packages targeting Malaysian families during the weekend travel fair.

In addition to the packages, a QR code was placed at all the AEON malls in Johor Bahru (Tebrau City, Bukit Indah, Kulaijaya and Bandar Dato’ Onn) that offered special travel vouchers and discounts that could be claimed at the Sabah booths to get even more discounts when they purchased any of the Sabah travel packages.

Sabah Tourism Board (STB) executives led the sales promotions at the Sabah booths focusing on Johor residents and encouraging them to buy travel packages featuring Sabah as well as flights from Johor to Kota Kinabalu operated twice daily by AirAsia.

During the fair, tourism officials confirmed that Sabah would host the World Tourism Conference from 28 to 30 November and the annual Borneo Bird Festival resumes on 22 to 23 October in Sandakan.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)