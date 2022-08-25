BANGKOK, 26 August 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is co-sponsoring Thai sailor Sophia Montgomery who is representing Thailand at the 2022 ILCA Under 21 World Championships in Portugal this weekend.

The sponsorship is part of Centara’s commitment to supporting women in sport and young Thai athletes as they aspire to achieve sporting success on the world stage.

Sophia, who will compete in the individual Laser Radial (ILCA 6) category, will join approximately 240 athletes from 41 countries participating in the world championships, hosted in the southern Portuguese resort town of Vilamoura from 21 to 28 August.

“At Centara, we aim to inspire people to follow their dreams. Sophia is the epitome of that aspiration with her incredible talent and optimistic outlook on life,” said Centara CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat. “Sophia is an inspiration to all of us – she is already on the path towards qualifying for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. In addition to her sporting achievements, she recently began studying and sailing at Harvard University.”

Sophia comes from a strong sporting background and also holds a black belt in taekwondo. But it was sailing that became her top sporting passion.

“I love sailing because it’s so complex, with demanding physical, mental and environmental factors,” Sophia Montgomery said. “With so many variables, every race is unpredictable and requires one to think on their feet at all times: anticipating, analysing and adjusting. I’m so grateful to Centara for their sponsorship, which allows me to continue pursuing my passion and my goal of representing Thailand at the 2024 Olympics.”

Born and raised in Thailand, Sophia graduated from NIST International School in May 2021.

Centara’s support for Sophia follows the company’s sponsorship of Thailand’s Chonburi Football Club for the 2020-2021 season.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)