PCEB rallies support from medical associations

GEORGE TOWN, Penang, 24 August 2022: Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) organised a networking event, ‘Siren Night’, for the medical associations in Penang earlier this week.

State Exco for Tourism and Creative Economy, Yeoh Soon Hin, opened the networking event attended by various medical association members, professional conference organisers (PCO), and destination management companies based in Penang.

The event aimed to present PCEB’s latest initiatives to draw international medical conferences to Penang and provide information to medical associations on their role in winning conference bids.

“Penang is one of Southeast Asia’s leading medical tourism destinations due to its stellar infrastructure, facilities, and skilled healthcare providers. This positions Penang as a highly regarded venue for international medical conferences. To date, we have supported close to 57 medical conferences in Penang. And moving forward, we are shifting up a gear to full throttle to bring more medical conferences to Penang,” said PCEB CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran.

“While medical tourists seek to improve their health, they also have the opportunity to relax and explore places they have never been before,” said Yeoh Soon Hin in his welcoming speech. “Penang always strives to offer the best hospitality for travellers in terms of culture, heritage, nature, and not to forget, the amazing gastronomic experience.”

The state is also giving extra incentives and support to accelerate the growth of medical in Penang and, through PCEB, is collaborating with medical associations and industry partners to position Penang as the preferred destination for medical conferences.